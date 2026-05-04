Cyril Ngonge Injury: Knee contusion rules him out

Ngonge missed Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid after picking up a contusion on his left knee during Saturday's training session, according to La Grada.

Ngonge had arrived in the winter window as Espanyol's only January reinforcement and his absence was an untimely blow for a side still fighting to secure their top-flight status. Ruben Sanchez stepped in to cover on the right wing against Real Madrid and is expected to hold that role until Ngonge is cleared to return, with the club monitoring his knee over the coming days before setting any return timeline for the Belgian attacker.