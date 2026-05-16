Cyril Ngonge Injury: Remains sidelined

Ngonge (knee) remains unavailable and is ruled out for the time being, according to coach Manolo Gonzalez. "The only injury is Cyril."

Ngonge has been unable to shake off the left knee contusion that has kept him out of consecutive fixtures, with no specific return timeline provided beyond the immediate weekend. Tyrhys Dolan is expected to regain his starting role on the right wing in his absence as Espanyol head into the final fixtures of their survival battle season.