Cyril Ngonge headshot

Cyril Ngonge Injury: Remains sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2026 at 3:55am

Ngonge (knee) remains unavailable and is ruled out for the time being, according to coach Manolo Gonzalez. "The only injury is Cyril."

Ngonge has been unable to shake off the left knee contusion that has kept him out of consecutive fixtures, with no specific return timeline provided beyond the immediate weekend. Tyrhys Dolan is expected to regain his starting role on the right wing in his absence as Espanyol head into the final fixtures of their survival battle season.

Cyril Ngonge
Espanyol
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now