Cyril Ngonge Injury: Still out for Sevilla clash

Ngonge (knee) remains unavailable and is ruled out of Saturday's clash against Sevilla, according to coach Manolo Gonzalez. "Only Ngonge is out for the game."

Ngonge had missed Sunday's defeat against Real Madrid with a left knee contusion and has been unable to recover in time for the weekend fixture. Ruben Sanchez is expected to continue covering on the right wing in his absence as Espanyol push through the final fixtures of what has been a difficult survival battle season.