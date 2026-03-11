Cyril Ngonge News: Assists team's lone goal

Ngonge assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Oviedo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 12th minute.

Ngonge was a constant danger in just 62 minutes on the pitch, taking three shots and creating a season high three chances while delivering a season high seven crosses, stepping up to handle set piece duties in the absence of the suspended Edu Exposito.