Ngonge was developed at Club Brugge and made his professional debut in 2018 before spells with PSV Eindhoven, RKC Waalwijk, and Groningen. He moved to Italy in 2023, featuring for Hellas Verona and Napoli, with whom he is under contract until 2028 and won the Scudetto last season. The forward spent the first half of the current Serie A campaign on loan at Torino and will now discover a new league since he will play with the Catalans until the end of the season at least and could extend his stay since the loan has a purchase option included.