Dagoberto Espinoza Injury: Features for U21 team

Espinoza (knee) played 23 minutes as a substitute in Saturday's Under-21 match against Atlas.

Espinoza has taken part in training sessions with the first team as he nears his comeback from an ACL injury. After a promising Apertura 2025 season, he has yet to appear in the Clausura period, and the current playoff rounds might come too soon for him to see considerable action. Thus, he may continue to rack up minutes in the youth category before regaining full fitness for the resumption of club activity in July. Until then, Kevin Alvarez, Isaias Violante and Aaron Mejia will be involved in a rotation on the right flank.