Espinoza has suffered a significant blow to his young career when he was enjoying a great moment, finishing the second half of the year with 11 crosses (two accurate), 13 tackles, 12 clearances and one goal in seven league starts. His recovery process is currently expected to last 7-9 months, so he may not even see action in the Clausura tournament. Kevin Alvarez operated at right-back in the first match without the injured player, but a versatile Israel Reyes is another likely alternative who could play in that role when greater defensive skill is required.