Espinoza is virtually ruled out for the remainder of 2025 following the confirmation of his problem. While the team hasn't specified the type of injury, he's reported to have a high chance of requiring surgery, in which case he would miss at least six months of action. This is terrible news for the Azulcremas given that the right-back was in great form after making six consecutive league starts. The two likely scenarios in his absence are a direct replacement by Kevin Alvarez, or the versatile Israel Reyes moving from midfield to defense.