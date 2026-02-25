Dagoberto Espinoza Injury: Still out for another month

Espinoza (knee) "is about a month away" from completing his recovery following his ACL surgery in September, manager Andre Jardine commented before the Clausura week seven match against Puebla, according to Fernando Trujillo of Claro Sports.

Espinoza will likely miss at least five additional league matchups after being unavailable for all of the Clausura tournament so far, so his next chance to feature could come in April ahead of the final four or five regular-season games. Meanwhile, Kevin Alvarez and Aaron Mejia could find opportunities at right-back. The injured player was in good form prior to the issue and should give the team a quality boost, although it remains to be seen how long it will take for him to regain an optimal fitness level.