Dagoberto Espinoza News: Delivers assist versus San Luis

Espinoza assisted once to go with two chances created in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Atletico San Luis.

Espinoza was deployed on the left flank after previously featuring as a right-sided defender, and he had little trouble adapting to the modified position, excelling at both ends of the field during the win. He got involved in the score sheet through a fine pass with the outside of the foot that led to Raphael Veiga's 26th-minute opener. The functional man has assisted in successive league games and is pushing for consistent playing time, which he could get in either full-back or central midfield slots.