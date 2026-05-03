Dagoberto Espinoza News: On bench for quarterfinals

Espinoza (knee) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Pumas.

Espinoza will have his first chance to feature for the first team since suffering an ACL injury in September. However, he's expected to play few minutes while he regains form. The youngster holds plenty of potential either as a midfielder or right-back, having played in the latter role in the last games before his injury. His eventual inclusion will reduce the involvement of players like Kevin Alvarez, Aaron Mejia and Isaias Violante in future action.