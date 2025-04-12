Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dagoberto Espinoza headshot

Dagoberto Espinoza News: On bench in derby

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Espinoza (undisclosed) is a substitute option in Saturday's meeting with Cruz Azul.

Espinoza has finally bounced back into the 21-man squad, though it's unlikely to be a long performance for a player who has been inactive since Feb. 23. Prior to the issue, he tallied seven chances created, 11 clearances and 10 tackles but failed to score or assist across eight matches played. Despite being occasionally deployed in midfield, he's expected to compete with Israel Reyes and Kevin Alvarez for a right-back role.

Dagoberto Espinoza
América
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now