Dagoberto Espinoza News: On bench in derby

Espinoza (undisclosed) is a substitute option in Saturday's meeting with Cruz Azul.

Espinoza has finally bounced back into the 21-man squad, though it's unlikely to be a long performance for a player who has been inactive since Feb. 23. Prior to the issue, he tallied seven chances created, 11 clearances and 10 tackles but failed to score or assist across eight matches played. Despite being occasionally deployed in midfield, he's expected to compete with Israel Reyes and Kevin Alvarez for a right-back role.