Dagur Dan Thorhallsson News: Scores as substitute in win

Thorhallsson scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 win over Orlando City.

Thorhallsson got only two touches after coming on in the closing minutes, but he made them count by cutting past a defender and firing a well-placed strike from outside the box in stoppage time against his former team. The goal could change the picture for a player who recently fell out of the starting lineup following a seven-game scoring drought to begin the campaign. Still, he'll need to stay productive to establish himself as a real threat to Wikelman Carmona and Ivan Jaime on the wings.