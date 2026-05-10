Dagur Dan Thorhallsson News: Scores as substitute in win
Thorhallsson scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 win over Orlando City.
Thorhallsson got only two touches after coming on in the closing minutes, but he made them count by cutting past a defender and firing a well-placed strike from outside the box in stoppage time against his former team. The goal could change the picture for a player who recently fell out of the starting lineup following a seven-game scoring drought to begin the campaign. Still, he'll need to stay productive to establish himself as a real threat to Wikelman Carmona and Ivan Jaime on the wings.
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