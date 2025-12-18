Kamada will need at least eight to 10 weeks to recover from a serious hamstring injury that he suffered against Manchester City on Sunday. The Japanese midfielder will likely be targeting a return in late February at best, for the clash against Wolves on Feb. 21, although a return in early March could also be an option. This is a big blow for Palace, since Kamada is an undisputed starter in midfield and his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Will Hughes or Jefferson Lerma set for greater roles in the heart of the game while he is out.