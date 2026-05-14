Daichi Kamada headshot

Daichi Kamada News: Appears from bench, picks up yellow

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Kamada generated one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Manchester City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 81st minute.

Kamada came on for the final 15 minutes Wednesday after a starting role in the past three games, recording a shot and a cross to go along with a yellow card in his time on the field. He sees plenty of time but remains more of a defensive midfielder, still without a goal contribution this campaign.

Daichi Kamada
Crystal Palace
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