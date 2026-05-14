Daichi Kamada News: Appears from bench, picks up yellow

Kamada generated one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Manchester City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 81st minute.

Kamada came on for the final 15 minutes Wednesday after a starting role in the past three games, recording a shot and a cross to go along with a yellow card in his time on the field. He sees plenty of time but remains more of a defensive midfielder, still without a goal contribution this campaign.