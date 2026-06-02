Daichi Kamada News: Versatile midfielder for Japan

Kamada has been named in Japan's World Cup squad and is expected to be one of the most important midfield presences for Japan throughout the competition.

Kamada made 46 appearances for Crystal Palace this season, contributing one goal and five assists in all competitions, demonstrating the complete box-to-box profile that makes him so valuable to manager Moriyasu's system. The versatile midfielder brings a rare combination of technical quality, defensive intensity and goal threat that gives Japan a different midfield profile to many Asian nations, and his ability to win the ball and immediately play forward makes him an essential component of the Samurai Blue's pressing game. Kamada heads into the World Cup as one of Japan's most complete midfielders and the engine room of a team capable of causing genuine upsets at the tournament.