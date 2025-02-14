Dailon Livramento Injury: Available versus Milan
Livramento (abdomen) "resumed training with the group Thursday and can play against Milan if need be," coach Paolo Zanetti announced.
Livramento will limit his absence to one game and will begin on the bench in his return, as he has done for most of the season. He has registered four shots (two on target), one chance created and three crosses (zero accurate) in his last seven displays (zero starts).
