Dailon Livramento Injury: Out for Atalanta game
Livramento (abdomen) "won't be available Saturday but should be back for the ensuing fixture," coach Paolo Zanetti announced.
Livramento will skip at least one contest to recover from a muscular problem. He has been used as a sub in his last six appearances. With Casper Tengstedt (ankle) also out, Daniel Mosquera, Amin Sarr, Tomas Suslov, Grigoris Kastanos and Mathis Lambourde could play more than usual.
