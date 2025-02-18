Fantasy Soccer
Daizen Maeda headshot

Daizen Maeda News: Creates chance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Maeda had two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich.

Maeda provided an assist and created a chance during a one-all draw, that in the end just wasn't enough to advance. The striker ends his Champions League campaign so close to a spot in the knock out round, but just short. Maeda will go back to much easier competition in domestic action.

Daizen Maeda
Celtic
