Daizen Maeda News: Creates chance
Maeda had two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich.
Maeda provided an assist and created a chance during a one-all draw, that in the end just wasn't enough to advance. The striker ends his Champions League campaign so close to a spot in the knock out round, but just short. Maeda will go back to much easier competition in domestic action.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now