Daizen Maeda News: Nets second-half goal in loss

Maeda scored the lone Celtic goal Wednesday in their 2-1 loss at the hands of Bayern Munich. The attacker led a rather punchless Celtic attack with two shots (one on goal) and contributed defensively with one tackle (zero won), one interception and one clearance. Overall, Maeda has scored four goals over eight appearances (eight starts) during the 2024/2025 Champions League, after being held scoreless over his previous 10 appearances (seven starts) across two Champions League campaigns.