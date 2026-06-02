Daizen Maeda News: Option in rotation

Maeda has been named in Japan's World Cup squad and is expected to provide a relentless and energetic attacking option as a rotation player throughout the competition.

Maeda contributed 17 goals and 10 assists for Celtic this season in 54 appearances across all competitions in what was another consistent campaign for the Japanese forward in Scottish football, where he has established himself as one of the most tireless and effective wide forwards in the league since joining the club. The striker brings exceptional pressing intensity, intelligent off-the-ball movement and a willingness to work hard in both directions that makes him a perfect fit for manager Moriyasu's high-pressing system, and his ability to operate across the front line gives the coach valuable tactical flexibility. Maeda heads into the World Cup as one of the most trusted and dependable options in Japan's attacking rotation and a player who can change the tempo of a game from the bench or from the start.