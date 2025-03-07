Daler Kuzyaev Injury: Available once more

Kuzyaev (ankle) is available for Sunday's clash with St. Etienne, according to manager Didier Digard.

Kuzyaev is back fit and available after a small spell on the sideline with an ankle issue. The midfielder should be an immediate option in the starting XI, though it's possible Le Havre continue to roll with a more defensive outlook that would make it harder to fit Kuzyaev in the starting XI.