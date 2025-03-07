Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Daler Kuzyaev headshot

Daler Kuzyaev Injury: Available once more

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Kuzyaev (ankle) is available for Sunday's clash with St. Etienne, according to manager Didier Digard.

Kuzyaev is back fit and available after a small spell on the sideline with an ankle issue. The midfielder should be an immediate option in the starting XI, though it's possible Le Havre continue to roll with a more defensive outlook that would make it harder to fit Kuzyaev in the starting XI.

Daler Kuzyaev
Le Havre
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now