Daley Blind Injury: Forced off in victory

Blind left the field in the 74th minute of Monday's 1-0 win over Villarreal due to an apparent blow.

Blind finished with discomfort after a solid defensive performance in Monday's clash. The central man's status is now unclear ahead of the next league fixture at Real Madrid. He has been an undisputed starter in the back line, so his potential absence would hurt the team's capacity to stop opposing attacks. In that case, is place in the starting lineup could be taken by Alejandro Frances.