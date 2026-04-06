Daley Blind headshot

Daley Blind Injury: Forced off in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Blind left the field in the 74th minute of Monday's 1-0 win over Villarreal due to an apparent blow.

Blind finished with discomfort after a solid defensive performance in Monday's clash. The central man's status is now unclear ahead of the next league fixture at Real Madrid. He has been an undisputed starter in the back line, so his potential absence would hurt the team's capacity to stop opposing attacks. In that case, is place in the starting lineup could be taken by Alejandro Frances.

Daley Blind
Girona
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