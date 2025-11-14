Blind has suffered a bruise to his back and has hit the sidelines for the time being, working on his recovery at the moment. This will be something to monitor for the club moving forward, as he is a starter and will likely miss time, anywhere from a few weeks to a month, depending on the severity and length of his recovery. A return following the break is up in the air, facing Betis on Nov. 23. The club is struggling with injuries in the defense, so they will hope for the return of David Lopez (hamstring), or else Hugo Rincon may be forced to play out of position.