Daley Blind Injury: Unlikely against Real Madrid

Blind (muscular) is unlikely to feature in Friday's clash against Real Madrid due to discomfort, according to coach Michel Sanchez. "Daley's absence isn't confirmed but he is unlikely for tomorrow's game."

Blind has been managing the discomfort since finishing Monday's match against Villarreal with issues and has not been able to train fully heading into the weekend. The veteran center-back has been an undisputed starter in Girona's back line, and his potential absence is a real headache for manager Michel Sanchez heading into a tough fixture at the Bernabeu. Alejandro Frances is the most likely candidate to step into the starting lineup if Blind cannot go on Friday.