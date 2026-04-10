Daley Blind Injury: Won't play Friday

Blind (muscular) was left out of the squad for Friday's clash against Real Madrid, the club posted.

Blind had been a doubt heading into Friday's fixture against the Merengues after managing muscular discomfort since the Villarreal match, and the club has opted not to risk him at the Bernabeu. The veteran center-back has been an undisputed starter in Girona's back line and his absence is a real blow for coach Michel Sanchez, with Alejandro Frances expected to step into the starting role in his place. The club will hope to have him fully recovered for the Real Betis fixture on April 21 as they push through the final stretch of the season.