Daley Blind News: Earns assist from defense
Blind assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 loss against Barcelona.
Blind saw a goal contribution Sunday, earning an assist in the 53rd minute of the match on the club's lone goal. This is his second goal contribution of the season, with both being assists. He also added one tackle won, an interception and eight clearances in the defense.
