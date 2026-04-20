Daley Blind News: Set to start against Betis

Blind (muscular) has returned from his recent issue and is set to start Tuesday's clash against Real Betis, according to coach Michel Sanchez. "Blind is back."

Blind had been left out of Friday's squad for the Real Madrid fixture as a precaution after managing discomfort since the Villarreal match, but his recovery has progressed well enough to have him back in the predicted starting lineup for the Betis clash. The veteran center-back is an undisputed presence in Girona's back line and his return is a welcome boost for coach Sanchez as the club pushes through the final stretch of the season.