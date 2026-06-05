Dame Gueye News: Top scorer at Le Mans

Gueye ends the campaign as Le Mans's top scorer with 10 Ligue 2 goals and four assists across 34 appearances, establishing himself as the most active attacking presence in the squad and the player who has contributed most consistently to the club's promotion push.

Gueye brings direct running, physical presence and a reliable goal return that will be crucial if Le Mans are to avoid an immediate relegation from Ligue 1, and his ability to create chances for teammates makes him equally dangerous as a provider. Gueye heads into the top flight as the club's most important attacking weapon, and the question of whether he can maintain his output against better defenders will define much of Le Mans's survival prospects next season.