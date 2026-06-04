Damian Bobadilla Injury: Rested against Nicaragua

Bobadilla (undisclosed) will not feature in Friday's friendly against Nicaragua as coach Gustavo Alfaro opts against risking the midfielder with the World Cup opener against the United States on June 12 just days away. "Before facing Nicaragua, there are players we won't risk, like Damian. Then, there will be many changes."

Bobadilla is expected to be an undisputed starter in Paraguay's midfield when the tournament gets underway and the coaching staff will be monitoring his condition closely over the coming days before making any decisions on his availability for the opener. His absence from Friday's fixture is purely precautionary rather than a sign of any serious concern, and Paraguay will be hoping the rest proves sufficient to have one of their most important midfield figures fully available when they face the United States.