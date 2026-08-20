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Damian Las News: Makes 2026 appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Las registered six saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Seattle Sounders FC.

Las got the start for Austin as Brad Stuver was given a rest during a stretch of three matches in one week. He impressed against Seattle, making six saves while allowing just one goal in Wednesday's win. While it's unclear when he'll get another opportunity, he appears to be a capable backup option behind Stuver for ATX.

Damian Las
Austin FC
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