Damian Rodriguez News: Creative machine

Damian Rodriguez generated one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Monday's 1-1 draw against Las Palmas.

Rodriguez was a conduit through which Celta Vigo's offense flowed through on Monday. In 75 minutes played, the midfielder created three chances, made an astounding 17 passes into the final third, and put his only cross attempt on target. Monday was the first time Rodriguez had started a match for Celta Vigo since November 30, 2024, and he has a serious chance of earning more starting minutes this Saturday against Mallorca.