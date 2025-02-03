Damian Rodriguez News: Two crosses from bench

Rodriguez registered two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Valencia.

Rodriguez saw his first minutes in some time Sunday, appearing off the bench for the first time since Nov. 30 and only seeing 32 minutes of play. However, he was decent when on the field, registering two crosses and two tackles won. He has only appeared in 12 games (six starts) this season, notching 651 minutes of play.