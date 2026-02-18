Damion Downs Injury: Clears illness
Downs (illness) is back available for Friday's match against Mainz, coach Merlin Polzin said in the press conference. "All other players are available."
Downs is back available for Friday's match against Mainz after recovering from the illness that caused him to miss the previous clash against Union Berlin. His starting status remains uncertain amid competition from Robert Nesta Glatzel and Jean-Luc Dompe in attack.
