Damion Downs headshot

Damion Downs Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Downs (illness) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Union Berlin, the club announced.

Downs is battling an illness and will not be available for Saturday's showdown against Union Berlin. The forward will aim to bounce back in time for next week's fixture, as he has been a steady presence in the attack since arriving at the club. With him sidelined, Robert Nesta Glatzel steps into the starting XI for the first time since late November.

Damion Downs
Hamburger SV
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now