Downs began his football development in Germany before joining FC Koln's academy in 2020, making his Bundesliga debut in September 2023 and scoring his first two league goals later that season while also featuring for Germany's U20 side. Downs became a regular starter in the 2024\/25 season following relegation and helped FC Koln secure immediate promotion with ten goals and five assists. Downs joined Southampton in the summer of 2025 and also made his senior debut for the United States national team in June 2025, earning six caps to date. Downs has made 14 competitive appearances for Southampton in the Championship and now moves to HSV, where he will look to bring a boost in the frontline of the red shorts.