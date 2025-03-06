Damir Kreilach News: Unused sub Wednesday

Kreilach (calf) was on the bench for Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Monterrey in the CONCACAF, indicating he has fully recovered from his injury.

Kreilach missed the opening games of the season due to a calf injury and has yet to make his season debut. However, he was on the bench on Wednesday, indicating he has fully recovered from his injury and could feature soon. His next opportunity to make his season debut will be against Montreal on Saturday.