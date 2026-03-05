Dan-Axel Zagadou headshot

Dan-Axel Zagadou Injury: Could be available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Zagadou (undisclosed) trained normally with the group and could be available for Saturday's clash against Mainz, according to coach Sebastian Hoeness. "Zagadou is training normally again with the team"

Zagadou trained normally with the group and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Mainz after missing the last three months due to a muscle injury. The center-back was mainly used as a substitute prior to the injury and is expected to return to a similar role for the remainder of the season.

Dan-Axel Zagadou
VfB Stuttgart
