Dan-Axel Zagadou Injury: Could be available Saturday

Zagadou trained normally with the group and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Mainz after missing the last three months due to a muscle injury. The center-back was mainly used as a substitute prior to the injury and is expected to return to a similar role for the remainder of the season.