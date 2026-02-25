Dan-Axel Zagadou Injury: Joins team for training

Zagadou (undisclosed) trained with his teammates ahead of Thursday's match against Celtic, according to manager Sebastian Hoeness. "Dan-Axel also trains with the team again."

Zagadou is training again this week but is making a push to play, with the defender able to train with his teammates. This will likely leave him as a late call heading into most matches moving forward until he actually makes his return, on the brink of seeing the field again. He has yet to play since November, appearing in three games before the injury but mainly going unused.