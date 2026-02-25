Dan-Axel Zagadou Injury: Joins team for training
Zagadou (undisclosed) trained with his teammates ahead of Thursday's match against Celtic, according to manager Sebastian Hoeness. "Dan-Axel also trains with the team again."
Zagadou is training again this week but is making a push to play, with the defender able to train with his teammates. This will likely leave him as a late call heading into most matches moving forward until he actually makes his return, on the brink of seeing the field again. He has yet to play since November, appearing in three games before the injury but mainly going unused.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan-Axel Zagadou See More
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4September 13, 2023
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: RB Leipzig v. Borussia Dortmund PreviewJune 19, 2020
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Borussia Dortmund v. Mainz PreviewJune 16, 2020
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Fortuna Dusseldorf v. Borussia Dortmund PreviewJune 12, 2020
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Borussia Dortmund v. Hertha Berlin PreviewJune 5, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan-Axel Zagadou See More