Dan-Axel Zagadou Injury: Remains out Saturday
Zagadou (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Mainz.
Zagadou remains out for Saturday's clash against Mainz despite recently returning to training with the group after missing the last three months due to a muscle injury. The center-back is not yet ready to be involved on matchday. He had mainly been used as a substitute prior to the injury and will hope to return to that role soon.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan-Axel Zagadou See More
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4September 13, 2023
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: RB Leipzig v. Borussia Dortmund PreviewJune 19, 2020
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Borussia Dortmund v. Mainz PreviewJune 16, 2020
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Fortuna Dusseldorf v. Borussia Dortmund PreviewJune 12, 2020
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Borussia Dortmund v. Hertha Berlin PreviewJune 5, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan-Axel Zagadou See More