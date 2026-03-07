Dan-Axel Zagadou headshot

Dan-Axel Zagadou Injury: Remains out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Zagadou (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Mainz.

Zagadou remains out for Saturday's clash against Mainz despite recently returning to training with the group after missing the last three months due to a muscle injury. The center-back is not yet ready to be involved on matchday. He had mainly been used as a substitute prior to the injury and will hope to return to that role soon.

Dan-Axel Zagadou
VfB Stuttgart
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan-Axel Zagadou
