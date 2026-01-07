Burn was spotted running on grass in recent days as part of his rehabilitation process following the fractured rib he suffered against Sunderland in mid December, but the defender is still weeks away from making his return to competition. A return before the end of the month is still possible, and he will likely resume his starting role once deemed fit to feature. Until then, Malick Thiaw is expected to take on a larger role in central defense, with Fabian Schar (ankle) likely out for months, even though Lewis Miley also featured in that spot against Leeds United and could get another chance in a more central role.