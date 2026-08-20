Dan Burn headshot

Dan Burn Injury: Fitness to be assessed for opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Burn's (undisclosed) involvement for Sunday's season opener against Liverpool will be determined closer to kickoff as Newcastle monitor his workload, according to coach Matthias Jaissle. "We need to see how Burn and Lewis Miley are, we need to be smart with the load management."

Burn's physicality and aerial presence at the back have long made him a reliable option in Newcastle's defense, and coach Matthias Jaissle's careful approach suggests the club wants to avoid overloading him this early in the season rather than address any specific setback. His final status is expected to become clearer in the coming days as the club weighs how best to manage his minutes.

Dan Burn
Newcastle United
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