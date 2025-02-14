Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dan Burn headshot

Dan Burn Injury: Late call for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Burn (groin) is likely to be a late call for Saturday's clash against Manchester City, coach Eddie Howe said in the press conference. "Dan had a scan, which was good. He has improved a lot very quickly, so he could be close this weekend."

Burn is close to being available for Saturday's clash and is likely to be a late call following the final training session before the trip to Manchester. If fit, he could start in central defense. If he doesn't make the call, Emil Krafth will likely start instead.

Dan Burn
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now