Dan Burn Injury: Late call for Saturday

Burn (groin) is likely to be a late call for Saturday's clash against Manchester City, coach Eddie Howe said in the press conference. "Dan had a scan, which was good. He has improved a lot very quickly, so he could be close this weekend."

Burn is close to being available for Saturday's clash and is likely to be a late call following the final training session before the trip to Manchester. If fit, he could start in central defense. If he doesn't make the call, Emil Krafth will likely start instead.