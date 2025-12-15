Burn was taken off the field following a rough tackle Sunday and was later taken to the hospital for assessment, with it now known he suffered a fractured rib and some lung damage. This will keep him out for at least a few weeks, possibly missing anywhere from a month to two months as he recovers. He is a regular starter, so this is something for the club to monitor, with Fabian Schar a likely replacement while he is out. The hope will be that he suffers no setbacks and is in for a clean return, as the loss of a leader like Burn would be crucial for the club.