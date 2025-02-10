Fantasy Soccer
Dan Burn

Dan Burn Injury: Suffers groin injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Burn was forced off in the 56th minute of Saturday's 3-2 win over Birmingham due to a groin injury, according to manager Eddie Howe, per Lee Ryder of the Chronicle. "Dan has done his groin, that is a big concern."

Burn looks to be heading to the sidelines for a spell, with the defender suffering an apparent groin injury Saturday. The club has said the initial look seems to have resulted in what seems to be a concerning groin issue, although he will still need further testing. He is a regular starter, so this will be a major loss for the club, with Fabian Schar, Emil Krafth and Sven Botman likely to take his minutes while out.

Dan Burn
Newcastle United

