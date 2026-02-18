Dan Burn News: Assists the opener

Burn assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 6-1 victory against Qarabag.

Burn provided the assist for the opener, his second in the Champions League and third across his last five starts. The centre-back also fired two shots from set pieces, matching his total from his previous 10 appearances. Defensively, he registered two interceptions, two blocks, and four clearances but did not record a tackle for the first time in six games.