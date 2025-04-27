Dan Burn News: Doubles lead with header

Burn scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Ipswich Town. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 44th minute.

Burn scored Newcastle's second goal in the 56th minute, heading in a well-delivered cross from Kieran Trippier. He also contributed defensively with one tackle and five clearances, helping to maintain a clean sheet against a ten-man Ipswich side. Burn's goal was his first in the Premier League this season. That said, he will aim to contribute again on Sunday against Brighton to help his side secure a top-four finish at the end of the season.