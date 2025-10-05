Newcastle United not including Valentino Livramento (knee) is why Burn's position recently and temporarily changed to left-back Sunday against Nottingham Forest. During the game's 58th minute, \t\r\nBruno Guimaraes tackled Morgan Gibbs-White, how a lucky Burn logged his lone interception then. Via assist, Burn rewarded both himself and Guimaraes. Once again, Newcastle recorded a clean sheet using Burn's help. The 2025-26 Premier League includes his 39 clearances, nine interceptions, six tackles won and one block.