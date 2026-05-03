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Dan Burn News: Scores header

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Burn scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 win against Brighton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 53rd minute.

Burn marked his 150th Premier League appearance for The Toon in style in Saturday's 3-1 win over Brighton, rising highest to head home Bruno Guimaraes' corner with ease in the first half for his side's second goal against his former club, with Brighton's backline unable to deal with the set-piece threat. The defender was composed throughout the 90 minutes and won the majority of his aerial duels as his side kept Brighton at bay for large spells, while adding two tackles, one interception and six clearances. Burn has now recorded one goal and two assists in 26 Premier League appearances this season.

Dan Burn
Newcastle United
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