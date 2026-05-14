Dan Ndoye Injury: Back in training

Ndoye (undisclosed) could be available against Manchester United on Sunday, according to manager Vitor Pereira. "[Dan] Ndoye started training," Pereira stated Thursday.

Ndoye hasn't played since April 16 despite being named on the bench twice since then, and he's been one of the squad altogether for each of Forest's last three EPL contests. Ndoye has been alternating in the XI all season long, so even if he's given the green light to return Sunday, it's unclear whether he'll move into the starting lineup right away or not.